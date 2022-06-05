Fleurieu group celebrates Pride Month, seeks new members

A relatively new social group on the Fleurieu Peninsula is looking to expand and diversify its membership.
Fleurieu Pride started out about a year ago as a few friends who wanted to meet new people with shared life experiences.
Advertisement
Group spokesperson Trish Kirkland said it was a group created by LGBTQI+ people for LGBTQI+ people.
"We agreed to keep it social, and try and address social isolation in the community," she said.
Read more:
Ms Kirkland explained she, and her partner, moved to the region near the beginning of the pandemic and could not find a local group that catered to the local LGBTQI+ community.
When attending the 2021 Pride March in Christies Beach they were introduced to Carol from Goolwa.
"[Carol] had an idea that she wanted a group to get more social activity happening between the LGBTQI community," she said.
"We all call ourselves 'Friends of Carol' because it started as a group of people she brought together."
The group is mainly women and men over 50, but Ms Kirkland said they hoped more young people and differently identifying people would come along.
"We are starting to get some younger people on board, which is really good, we have one or two people under 20, and we've got a couple people under 40 and we're starting to get a bit of a diversity mix.
"We we're pretty heavily weighed towards women, now we're balancing that out with men, but now we're trying to attract some more transgender or differently identifying and diverse people into the group as well.
"That's going pretty well, but we've still got a way to go."
With the guidance from nearby group, Pride of the South, Fleurieu Pride members agreed to meet once a month.
Ms Kirkland said anyone is welcome to attend Fruity Friday gatherings on the fourth Friday of the month at various locations between 4-7pm.
Around the world June is celebrated as Pride Month and Ms Kirkland said instead of their regular monthly hangout, the group would have a spectacular evening to celebrate all things pride.
On Friday, June 24, there will be drinks and nibbles at The Anchorage from 4pm, then at 7pm the real party will begin.
The cult classic film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show will screen at the Victa Cinema and Ms Kirkland said Fleurieu Pride would encourage crowd participation.
Advertisement
"That will be fun, we hope," she said.
During the regular Fruity Friday afternoons, Ms Kirkland said between 30-40 members come together for a casual catch up.
"It is really just a way to connect and know that there are other people in the community," she said.
"We do share those stories, and the older members of the group do try to model to the younger group that you can get to our age and have a really full life.
"The journey, particularly for some of the trans kids at the moment, is really really rough so we're trying to create an environment were they feel safe and where they can come and talk or they can see that we're all still here, and we're all still enjoying life, and we're all still available to them."
For some in the community, Fleurieu Pride has become like a second family and Ms Kirkland had a message for people who were struggling to come to terms with their sexual or gender identity.
Advertisement
"I think the most important thing is for them to know it is ok for them to be who they are, it doesn't matter what that is," she said.
"They have a community family that's always going to be there for them... and we've all been through similar journeys."
More information on Fleurieu Pride and their Fruity Friday events can be found at fleurieupride.wordpress.com, on Facebook, or by calling 0484 526 604.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.