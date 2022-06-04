The Victor Harbor community is being urged to be safe as flash flooding around the town has hit.
Just after 2.30pm, on Saturday June 4, emergency services were called to the corner of Eyre Terrace and McKinlay Street in the heart of Victor Harbor when flood waters threatened nearby buildings.
State Emergency Services, Country Fire Services, Metropolitan Fire Services and Police responded to the call and worked together to pump out water onto Bridge Terrace/ Flinders Parade.
Other incidents caused by heavy rain in the region include a roof leak in Hindmarsh Valley and flooding in a Harborough backyard.
Have you been affected by the heavy rainfall? let us know at editor@victorharbortimes.com.au
