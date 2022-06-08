Discover what's on around the Fleurieu

LEARN TO CROCHET
Fleurieu Environment Centre
Thursday, June 9, 1-3pm at the Fleurieu Environment Centre. Join in on a free crochet workshop and learn the basic of the craft for free. Email info@flec.com.au to book.
WELCOME WHALES
Winter whale festival
Saturday, June 11, 9am at The Amphitheatre next to Soldiers Memorial Gardens. Join Cedric Varcoe and Mark Koolmatrie in a beautiful Ramindjeri Welcoming of the Whales and smoking ceremony.
MARKET TIME
Victor Harbor Artisan Markets
Saturday, June 11, from 10am, Railway Tce Victor Harbor. Victor Harbor Artisan Markets, wonder around 50 artisan stalls, fill your tummy with food and beverage trucks, plus live music.
YOUNG MAKERS
Kids Craft Market
Saturday, June 11, from 10am, SHAA KOO TUH REE, Railway Tce Victor Harbor. Enjoy the Kids Craft Market free face painting, come and check out these up and coming little artisans
MARKET FAIR
Victor Harbor Beachside Market
Saturday, June 12, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm, bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more, food and drink available, details https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
HELPING HAND
Yankalilla State Emergency Service
Wednesday, June 15, 7.30-8.30pm at the Yankalilla SES Unit, Arthur Street, Yankalilla, information session for people interested in becoming a volunteer, details https://www.eventbrite.com.au
WRITERS ON SHOW
Victor Harbor Public Library
Thursday, June 16, 5.30-7pm at the Victor Harbor Public Library. June Join us to celebrate 3 local authors as they present their latest releases. Details www.eventbrite.com.au
MUSICAL DELIGHT
Victor Harbor City Band
Saturday, June 18 and Sunday June 19, 2pm-4.30pm,Victor Harbor Recreation Centre, afternoon of great brass band music, with something for all age groups, admission $15pp, students $10, tickets available at Swan's Pharmacy.
REFUGEE SUPPORT
Victor Harbor Refugee Support Group
Sunday, June 19, 2 pm at the Christian Gospel Centre. Find friendship and support at the Victor Harbor Refugee Support Group Meeting. Contact Marjorie 0408 586 854.
EVENT LISTING
What's On
