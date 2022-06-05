A man and his sailing boat have been rescued from Twitchery in the Coorong on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
The rescue operation took place on Sunday morning and was conducted by the Victor Harbor, Goolwa Sea Rescue Squadron.
The man and his vessel were returned to Mundoo Channel Ramp on Hindmarsh Island.
It is alleged the man had been out at sea for five days, was running low on supplies and was the wrong winds to get back home.
More to come.
