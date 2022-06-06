Festival to highlight McLaren Vale wines

McLaren Vale will come alive for the second Tasting Australia Winter Series next month.
The festival will run throughout July and highlight producers, produce and places around South Australia.
Advertisement
Festival co-director Karena Armstrong said the festival was such a big success last year that they knew they had to bring it back.
Read more:
"With such demand from venues, talent and patrons we knew we had to bring back the festival's second Winter Series and shine a light on the produce, producers and food and beverage stories waiting to be told in South Australia," she said.
Two unique events will be held in McLaren Vale as part of the festival.
Beresford House, not usually open to the public, will host guests for an indulgent dinner set to feature the best local food and wine.
The meal will be a collaboration between esteemed chefs Kane Pollard (Topiary) and Tom Tilbury (Press Food and Wine) highlighting locally foraged wild ingredients.
Guests will enjoy canapés ahead of a three-course meal and six matched wines, with tours of the house also on offer during the evening.
Also on offer in McLaren Vale will be a Pruners Lunch at the Kay Brothers estate, but only for those that earn it.
Before lunch, attendees will tour the vineyards with winemaker Duncan Kennedy, were they will have the opportunity to pick up the secateurs and prune some vines.
McLaren Vale chef Todd Steele, will cook a spit roast over slow-burning vine cuttings while guests enjoy local produce and Kay Brothers wines.
Minister for tourism Zoe Bettison explained it was fabulous to have another delicious instalment of Tasting Australia events to further boost South Australia's world-class hospitality industry.
"Following such high numbers visiting Town Square this year for the autumn festival, it's great to get behind another event that champions the people and produce of South Australia," she said.
"Events such as this really solidifies the State's position as the go-to destination for food and beverage in Australia."
More information and tickets for the Tasting Australia Winter Series can be found at www.tastingaustralia.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.