Yankalilla celebrates first win of the season

A wet, windy and wild weekend did not stop some great games of netball being played by the League girls in the Great Southern Netball Association this weekend.
There was high point margins in most games of round nine, played on Saturday, June 4 ,but one game was very closely scored.
For the first time this season the Yankalilla girls pulled together and scored a win.
Playing at home against Mount Compass -now number three on the ladder- the Tigers fought hard for every pass, goal and intercept to win by two points and defeat one of the top four teams.
At the final whistle the score was Yankalilla 32 to Mount Compass 30.
Myponga played at home against Strathalbyn, it was a fair and even fight for both teams who played well in the unfavourable conditions.
Ultimately, the Strathalbyn girls took control of the game and won 31 to 25.
Willunga and Victor Harbor faced off for an Indiginous round at Willunga, the home team donned special bibs designed by former player Macky Farrant.
With the home ground advantage and, more recorded wins this season, the Willunga girls tucked another win under their belt.
At the final whistle, the score was Willunga 62 to Victor Harbor 44.
Round ten preview
In round 10 Mount Compass will play at Willunga, Myponga will play at McLaren Vale, Strathalbyn will play at Goolwa, and Victor Harbor will play at Langhorne Creek.
An interesting game to see will be the bottom team on the ladder, Myponga , take on the top team on the ladder, McLaren Vale.
