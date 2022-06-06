It was only 30 brave souls that came out to play on Thursday Social Bowls.
There was no rain, but it very cold! The sponsor for the day was Carpet Court.
The winners were John Hewitt, Norman Pearl and Rob Reade on 33 plus 19.
Second was Vicky Roberts, Terry Hobart and Alan Pearce on 31 plus 11.
Third was Leo Staak, Roger Watt and Beth Mudge on 31 plus 10.
24 very brave or is that mad? souls attempted to bowl in the Saturday Social Bowls.
They lasted for seven ends and then the clubrooms beckoned.
The winners were Dave Roberts, Pam Bakker and Lyn Nottage on 25 plus1.
Second was Leo and Gaynor Staak and Peter Pibworth on 24 plus 11.
