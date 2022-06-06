Victor Harbor Hockey Club squads were back in action over a wild weather weekend.
Victor White Women faced off with the home side, Goolwa in very wet and windy conditions with only nine players.
Advertisement
Joanna Hibbird scored two of Whites' goals with great runs down into attack. Nicole and Shirtiva (White) were strong in defence holding out the many attack put forward by Goolwa.
Airlie and Jaz (Goolwa) worked well together putting on the pressure however, White repelled their attempts continuously. Victor White took the win 3-1.
Under 14 Victor Blue vs Aldinga Blue
Aldinga Blue dominated the game with some very strong midfield players.
Victors' defence worked hard all game, Ava Lewis showed great determination all game tackling and clearing the ball out of defence.
New goalie Katie Ward (Victor) showed great improvement clearing many goals, she was supported by brother Isaac and Billy Richter.
Elijah held the midfield together for Victor but wasn't able to penetrate the strong Aldinga defence.
Aldinga's forwards worked well together and helped Adam Haire score four goals for the game.
Aldinga did a great job to take a four nil win.
Victor Blue vs Yankalilla
Victor Blue's forwards struggled to penetrate Yanks strong defence which was held together by Vanessa, Katie and Kris.
Victor's half backs Harriet, Kate and Abby worked hard all game trying to hold out Yanks forwards and also trying to press forward into their attack.
Kate Irvine and Sarah dominated the Yank forward line and helped to take their side to a well deserved win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.