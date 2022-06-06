Heavy winds, rainfall, high tides cause damage on the South Coast

Wild weather over the weekend caused damage all over the Fleurieu Peninsula and locals were encouraged to stay indoors.
A Code Blue was issued from 9am Saturday, June 4, and will remain active until 9am Tuesday, June 7.
The Code Blue helps people experiencing homelessness stay safe and warm during heavy rain and wind.
Locals braced for storms to hit on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, after the Bureau of Meteorology issued severe weather warnings.
There were multiple callouts to emergency services to help in situations around the region, such as flooding, boats trapped at sea and falling trees.
Just after 2.30pm, on Saturday June 4, emergency services were called to the corner of Eyre Terrace and McKinlay Street in the heart of Victor Harbor when flood waters threatened nearby buildings, namely the Victor Harbor Antique Centre.
State Emergency Services, Country Fire Services, Metropolitan Fire Services and Police responded to the call and worked together to pump out water onto Bridge Terrace/ Flinders Parade.
A City of Victor Harbor spokesperson said the flooding was a result of seaweed blocking stormwater drains
"The issue was largely caused by seaweed blocking a stormwater outlet," they said.
"It was caused by a combination of the high tide and the storm events, including storm surges and the intensity of rainfall.
"Council crews check stormwater outlets at least once per week, or more often as required."
They explained an excavator and specialised vacuum truck were used to clear the drains and allow the storm water to run to sea.
"The City of Victor Harbor is currently in the process of developing a Stormwater Management Plan which will guide Council's decision making processes to better manage flood risk, water quality, stormwater detention/retention and development," they said.
Other incidents caused by heavy wind and rain on Saturday included multiple trees falling over roads, including one on Victor Harbor Road, Mount Jagged, a roof leak in Hindmarsh Valley and flooding in a Harborough backyard.
On Sunday, a man who had been out at sea for five days was rescued by the Victor Harbor Goolwa Sea Rescue Squadron.
It is alleged he was running low on supplies and the winds were making it tough to get back home.
He was rescued from Twitchery in the Coorong and his boat was towed to Mundoo Channel Ramp on Hindmarsh Island.
The seas were impacted by the wild weather and high tides caused damage around the coast.
On Monday, June 6, concerned residents noticed the worsening erosion of sand dunes at Ratalang Bisham's Beach caused by the high tide.
Before the weekend's weather set in the Encounter Bikeway, on Franklin Parade near the Yilki Store, was damaged as a result of high tides.
The council spokesperson said crews undertook emergency works throughout the week to mitigate public safety.
"Council's operations team undertook a range of works, including restacking bluestone rocks and relocating sand and seaweed to the affected areas," they said.
"These emergency maintenance works are temporary fixes, and the Council acknowledges that more permanent solutions are required as identified in the City of Victor Harbor's 2021 Coastal Adaptation Strategy.
"As sea levels rise, protecting low-lying public and private infrastructure- including road, housing and businesses- is a priority of the Council."
The Council, with the Coastal Protection Board, has applied for grants to design and construct seawall infrastructure that can protect this esplanade area long-term.
