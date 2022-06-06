The Times

Heavy winds, rainfall, high tides cause damage on the South Coast

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated June 6 2022 - 8:15am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wild weather over the weekend caused damage all over the Fleurieu Peninsula and locals were encouraged to stay indoors.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.