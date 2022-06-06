The halfway mark of the Great Southern Football League Men's A grade competition saw round nine a real wet and wild one.
With freezing winds, pouring rain and slippery terrain, teams battled it out and the conditions made it a difficult day at the office.
It was a very tough day at the office for the Goolwa/Port Elliot Magpies. They faced off with the high flying Langhorne Creek Hawks and even with the wet conditions, the Hawks dominated the game.
The Maggies only trailed by 13 points at the end of the first quarter, 3.2 (20) to 5.3 (33), but from there the game got out of hand and they were unable to score in the second.
Halftime saw a 3.2 (20) to 12.7 (79) scoreboard.
The Hawks never looked in doubt and flew to a 112 point win at home, 22.11 (143) to 4.7 (31).
Hawk, Coby Helyar was an absolute machine and slotted 10 snags and fellow Hawks: Mitchell Cleggett, Caleb Howell, Matt Dominish, Jack Keynes and Jackson Humphries were voted Langhorne Creek's best on ground.
Best Magpies were: Daniel Fry, Logan Payne, Oscar McCann, Jesse Bates, Charlie Steele and Kosta Dekoning.
In another blowout win, it was the Mt Compass Bulldogs sending the Yankalilla Tigers home with their tails between their legs.
In a disappointing outing, the Yankalilla home crowd couldn't help the Tiges out and the Bulldogs were in complete control all game.
The Doggies ran away with it and headed home winners 2.2 (14) to 14.17 (101). With the Bulldogs sitting in eighth on the ladder and the Tigers in ninth, it shows the gap between teams.
Best Bullies: Klaus Simons, Zigimantas Vitkunas, Tom Pinyon, Shane Heatley, Brandon Mckenzie and Aidan Brencens.
Tigers with the roar: Joel Kay, Samuel Crawford, Oaklee Major, Ethan Moore, Harry Abbott and Ayden Duke.
The Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks are up and about and the momentum didn't stop as they faced the Strathalbyn Roosters.
It was a real wet, sludgy game of footy and the scoreline at the half showed that with only two goals kicked for the game 2.2 (14) to 0.5 (5).
The second half saw an offence boost and both teams rattled off a few goals to head into the final term with the Roosters keeping their beak in it 4.9 (33) to 2.7 (19).
With second on the ladder in sight for the Mudlarks, the battle of the birds ended with Myponga putting on the jets and hammering off a few goals to seal the game.
Myponga ran out 28 point winners, 7.11 (53) to 3.7 (25). That win sees them sitting pretty in second on the ladder.
Best for Myponga: Cooper Gilbert, Kain Spinks, Elliot Chalmers, Harrison Cock, Scott Ogilvie and Nathan Hedger.
Roosters with the strut: Tom Redden, Adam Clark, Zac Edwards, Ben Simounds, Marc Elliott and Dylan Mason.
With a wonderful Welcome to Country ceremony conducted at Willunga Oval before the game, it was the Victor Harbor Roos visiting the Willunga Demons.
With the Roos sitting in sixth, three places back from the Dees in third, this was an excellent test to see if they could hang with one of the big top three.
The first quarter ended with a tight one, and the Roos only trailed by three points with some sublime kicking on show in the wet. 4.2 (27) to 4.0 (24).
Anytime the Roos tacked on a goal, Willunga had an answer. It was a real grind of a game and at half, the Dees were up by nine, 8.6 (54) to 7.3 (45).
In the third, the Demons created a bit of breathing space heading into the final quarter, 11.12 (78) to 9.5 (59).
It was in the fourth that the Dees showed their might and ran out 39 point winners. 14.16 (100) to 9.7 (61).
Best for the Dees: Danny Juckers, Darcy Scott, Braden Altus, Brad Haskett, Brett Miegel and Daniel Bass.
Roos with a hop in their step: Jackson Elmes, Benjamin Yeomans, Zachary Dowling, Lachlan Borrillo and Jesse McKinnon.
It was a battle of first versus fourth on the ladder and the undefeated McLaren Eagles faced off with Encounter Bay at home in McLaren Vale.
It was wet, windy and still the faithful Eagle fans were in full voice.
The first quarter saw scores low and the weather probably didn't help, but the Eagles were in front 2.1 (13) to 0.3 (3).
Encounter Bay got off to a slow start and that continued into the second quarter. Heading into halftime it was the Bays trailing 6.1 (37) to 1.4 (10).
Not going down without a fight, the third saw a bit of a shootout with the Bays trying to claw back into the game.
McLaren Vale had an answer each time the Bay's scored, but if Encounter Bay had a better first half, they may have been even closer to the Eagles.
Heading into the final quarter, scores were 11.2 (68) to 5.7 (37).
The final quarter saw each team only slotting one goal each, but all the hard work was done early by the Eagles and McLaren Vale soared off with another victory to remain undefeated. 12.2 (74) to 6.10 (46).
The Eagles showed magnificent composure in front of goal in terrible conditions, showing that in rain or shine they are a juggernaut to be reckoned with.
Best Eagles: Matthew Merrett, Joel Vandeleur, Ashley Goodieson, Alex Moyle, Todd McKay and Tarak Redigolo.
Best of the Bays: Callum Tonkin, Tyson Neale, Marcus Lippett, Cory Gamble, Hamish Tonkin and Andrew Fyfe.
McLaren Eagles remain perched on top of the ladder with 18 perfect points.
Myponga sit in second on percentage and the Demons round out the top three.
Due to the long weekend, the Greater Southern Football League Men's A Grade will return on Saturday, June 18 2022.
