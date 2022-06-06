The Times

Round nine of the Great Southern Football League Men's A grade competition | Results

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated June 6 2022 - 7:47am, first published 7:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victor Harbor Roos showed some toughness at Willunga. Photo: Matt Welch.

The halfway mark of the Great Southern Football League Men's A grade competition saw round nine a real wet and wild one.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.