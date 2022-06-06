NRL betting odds explained

This article is a commercial collaboration with Ladbrokes.

You open up your sports betting app, eager to place a bet on tonight's NRL game.

You scroll through the list of matches and see that the odds for your team are pretty good. But then you remember that you're not quite sure how NRL betting odds work.

How can the odds be in your favour if your team is the underdog? And what do all those numbers even mean?

Don't worry, we're here to help explain NRL betting odds.

What is NRL?

NRL, or the National Rugby League, is the top rugby league competition in Australia.

The season runs from March to October, with teams playing each other twice during the regular season before the top eight teams compete in the finals.

The grand final is typically held on the first Sunday in October and is one of the most popular sporting events in Australia.

What do the NRL betting odds mean?

The NRL betting odds can be displayed in a few different ways, but the most common is fractional odds.

Fractional odds show you what you will win if your bet is successful, compared to how much you have to stake.

For example, if the odds are displayed as "odds of Winning/Stake," then a bet of $100 at odds of 12/13 would return you $92.31 if successful.

This is because your stake is returned to you, plus your winnings.

If the NRL betting odds are displayed as "Decimal odds", then a bet of $100 at odds of 12.13 would return you $1113.00 if successful.

To calculate your winnings, you simply multiply your stake by the decimal odds.

What do NRL betting odds tell me?

NRL betting odds can give you an indication of how likely a bookmaker thinks your team is to win.

If the odds are low, then it means the bookmaker thinks your team has a good chance of winning.

Similarly, if the NRL betting odds are high, then it means the bookmaker thinks your team is less likely to win.

Of course, this is just an indication, and there are no guarantees in sports betting.

How do NRL betting odds work?

NRL betting odds are displayed in a decimal format. This means that if you bet $100 on a team with odds of $21, you would win $2100 (or 21 x $100).

The favourite is the team with the lower number, while the underdog is the team with the higher number.

For example, if Team A has odds of $0.50 and Team B has odds of $11, this means that Team A is the favourite and Team B is the underdog.

Main NRL betting markets

There are a few different NRL betting markets you can choose from, depending on what type of bet you want to place.

The most common NRL betting markets are:

Head-to-head

This is the most popular NRL betting market and simply involves picking which team you think will win the match.

Line betting

Line betting is a handicap bet that evens out the playing field between two teams of differing abilities.

For example, if Team A is favoured to beat Team B by 14 points, then the line bet for Team A would be -14.

This means that Team A must win by more than 14 points for you to win your bet.

Alternatively, if you think Team B can keep it close, then you could bet on them with a +14 handicap.

This means that Team B can lose by up to 13 points and you will still win your bet.

Margin betting

Margin betting is a bet on how many points a team will win or lose by.

For example, you could bet that Team A will beat Team B by more than 12 points. If Team A wins by 13 or more points, then you will win your bet.

Alternatively, you could bet that Team B will lose by less than 12 points. If Team B loses by 11 points or less, then you will win your bet.

First tryscorer

This is a bet on which player will score the first try of the match.

You can usually bet on any player from either team and if your selected player scores the first try, then you will win your bet.

Anytime tryscorer

This is a bet on which players will score a try at any time during the match.

You can usually bet on any player from either team and if your selected player scores a try at any point during the match, then you will win your bet.

To sum it up

NRL betting odds are set by bookmakers to give you an indication of how likely they think your team is to win.

However, it's important to remember that NRL betting odds are just an indication, and there are no guarantees in sports betting.

Remember to shop around for the best odds, and always check the terms and conditions before placing a bet.