Poultry Club hosts successful show

By Sophie Conlon
Updated June 6 2022 - 9:01am, first published 8:28am
Jaimee-Lee Williams (Champion Soft Feather Female (Wyandotte), Ron Hall (Champion Hard Feather Bantam (OEG), Michael Hall (Champion Bird of Show (Langshan), Leif Fergusen (Reserve Champion Bird (Rosecomb), Trudy Hull, (Champion Light Breed (Aracauna) Melissa Hall( Champion Hard Feather Large (OEG), children in front, Declan Fix (Champion Junior (Modern Game), Cody Turner (Champion Junior Waterfowl), Ky Turner (Champion Waterfowl (Call Duck). Picture: Supplied

The Fleurieu Poultry Club recently held its Autumn Show, which created a lot of interest and was a great day out for all involved.

