Poultry Club hosts successful show

The Fleurieu Poultry Club recently held its Autumn Show, which created a lot of interest and was a great day out for all involved.
The Show, held at the Strathalbyn Polo Grounds on Sunday, May 29, hosted visitors from Strathalbyn, Goolwa, Hahndorf, Nairne, Dawesley, McLaren Vale and Tailem Bend.
Advertisement
Read more:
Two hundred poultry were on display at the first show held in Strathalbyn in eight years.
This was the second event of the Poultry Club for the season, the first was a successful poultry sale held in early April.
The main chicken on the day was an Australian Langshan Pullet, owned by the Hall family, the bird won Champion Bird of Show.
Poultry Club president Trudy Hull and secretary Rex Liebelt thanked Jo Webb, Lyn Sander for their attendance and support.
Special thanks was given to poultry judge Kym Hebberman, who commented on the overall high standard and quality of winning birds.
Life members Ron and Mary Wright were thanked and so were the show stewards
Mrs Hull and Mr Liebelt also thanked Compass Farm Feeds and Laucke Mills for their ongoing sponsorship of the club.
The next events hosted by the club will be a Poultry Sale at Strathalbyn on Sunday, July 3, followed by the Annual Show on Sunday, July 31.
Major Awards:
Other Champions:
Best of Bread:
LARGE FOWL
Advertisement
BANTAMS
WATERFOWL
JUNIORS
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.