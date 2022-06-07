Victor Harbor resident Susan Dunkin is worried she will no longer have a place to call home within weeks after being told she has to move.
"My roommate and I have to get out of our house in four weeks. It's very frightening and I don't want to live in the car with my dog," Ms Dunkin said.
"We've applied for well over 20 places and we apply for whatever is available. We're not after anything in particular, just a solid, safe place to call home,
"I don't know what's going to happen in my situation, but I want to do something now, so no one else has to go through this."
She is one of a growing number of Fleurieu region residents who are facing a crisis of housing availability and affordability due to people moving to the regions during COVID-19, rentals being turned into holiday accommodation and the rising cost of living.
Homelessness, domestic violence and mental health problems are contributing the crisis.
The Victor Harbor Times has started a series - Home Truths - to bring to light some of the issues facing our residents in finding a place to call home.
Susan knows what it's like not having a home to go to at the end of the day and doesn't want to return to that - and her efforts to get help have so far failed.
She was critical of some of the housing support services who she felt were not moving to help "until it was too late".
And she was also very concerned for her fellow community members in similar situations.
"I was homeless for four days in Queensland when I was younger and it was awful," Ms Dunkin said.
"There are so many families and single people struggling at the moment and with this cold weather approaching, you won't find me living in the area if I lose my house.
"I'm 64, who needs to live like this?" Ms Dunkin said.
"I'm putting my faith into something good will happen. I'm having a lot of anxiety and I'm considering putting all my furniture in a container and living there.
"All these housing shortages and rent bidding wars make it so difficult to find a place."
Captain and Corps Officer at the Victor Harbor Salvation Army, Nathan Hodges said there were several issues affecting the Fleurieu community.
"Domestic violence and homelessness are two significant issues which are often spoken about, however we are also seeing people who are struggling from mental health related issues such as anxiety and depression," Mr Hodges said
"COVID has affected the area through the rise of mental health issues as well as people who have lost their employment for various reasons.
"We have seen an increase in the number of people accessing our services for the basic cost of living expenses.
"We are also seeing an increase in the number of homeless people accessing our service (this is not necessarily COVID related homelessness).
"The rising costs of living are placing significant pressure on families and we are seeing people struggle more and more with the basics.
"Isolation and loneliness across the Fleurieu is also quite significant and needs to be addressed."
Federal Member for Mayo, Rebekha Sharkie said she had heard the calls for help on the situation.
"I have heard from many constituents who are struggling to find affordable accommodation, and suffering mortgage debt and housing stress," Ms Sharkie said.
"Last year, I spoke in the House of Representatives about the challenge of finding affordable accommodation in Victor Harbor, noting that at that time for a population of more than 15,000, there were only two three-bedroom homes available for rent for around $380 per week.
"Despite repeatedly warning the former Government about the gathering storm with respect to housing security and availability, it fell on deaf ears and this crisis has significantly worsened in part due to stagnant policy and poor forward planning.
"This crisis has been exacerbated by the rise in average house prices, the regional impact of short-term holiday stays, and the ageing out of homes from the National Rental Affordability Scheme (NRAS) which has not been replaced with another national scheme to increase affordable housing stock.
"For me, I am particularly concerned about how increased housing affordability stress has put more older women at risk of homelessness.
"Women aged over 50 years are among the fastest growing groups among homeless Australians."
Ms Sharkie explained why she thought this problem was affecting the region and what she planned on doing to help the situation.
"Both Labor and Liberal took plans to the Federal Election which significantly add upward pressure on the demand-side. While these plans can help certain buyers into the housing market, they also lift property prices and do little to address the underlying supply issues," Ms Sharkie said.
"This is of vital importance in Mayo, which houses the highest proportion of residents aged 65 years or more as well as the highest proportion of age pension recipients in our state.
"Last year, the Federal House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs recommended that all three levels of government: federal, state, and local need to work together to establish a ten-year national strategy on homelessness in Australia which would include new approaches to increase investment in social and affordable housing.
"This housing crisis is firmly on us, and I am banging down the new Federal Government's door pushing for urgent action.
"My priority is to urgently address the development of a new national housing strategy by the federal government in close collaboration with state and local governments which reflects the needs of regional communities and vulnerable Australians while also increasing social housing funding support and advocating for a much-needed increase in the Commonwealth Rental Assistance Program."
