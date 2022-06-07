It's a frightening situation that can happen to anyone and with the cost of living on the rise not only in the Fleurieu region, but around the country, community members are now facing the possibility of living on the street.
Homelessness, domestic violence and mental health problems are significant issues affecting the community and Victor Harbor resident, Susan Dunkin is worried she will no longer have a place to call home in several weeks time.
"My roommate and I have to get out of our house in four weeks. It's very frightening and I don't want to live in the car with my dog," Ms Dunkin said.
"I don't know what's going to happen in my situation, but I want to do something now, so no one else has to go through this."
Federal Member for Mayo, Rebekha Sharkie said she has heard the calls for help on the situation.
"I have heard from many constituents who are struggling to find affordable accommodation, and suffering mortgage debt and housing stress," Ms Sharkie said.
"Last year, I spoke in the House of Representatives about the challenge of finding affordable accommodation in Victor Harbor, noting that at that time for a population of more than 15,000, there were only two three-bedroom homes available for rent for around $380 per week.
"Despite repeatedly warning the former Government about the gathering storm with respect to housing security and availability, it fell on deaf ears and this crisis has significantly worsened in part due to stagnant policy and poor forward planning.
"This crisis has been exacerbated by the rise in average house prices, the regional impact of short-term holiday stays, and the ageing out of homes from the National Rental Affordability Scheme (NRAS) which has not been replaced with another national scheme to increase affordable housing stock.
"For me, I am particularly concerned about how increased housing affordability stress has put more older women at risk of homelessness. Women aged over 50 years are among the fastest growing groups among homeless Australians."
Susan has felt what it's like not having a home to go to at the end of the day before and doesn't want to return to that state of living, but is also very concerned for her fellow community members.
"I was homeless for four days in Queensland when I was younger and it was awful," Ms Dunkin said.
"There are so many families and single people struggling at the moment and with this cold weather approaching, you won't find me living in the area if I lose my house. I'm 64, who needs to live like this?
"I want to scheme, but I want to remain honest when it comes to applying for houses.
"I'm putting my faith into something good will happen. I'm having a lot of anxiety and I'm considering putting all my furniture in a container and living there.
"All these housing shortages and rent bidding wars make it so difficult to find a place."
Captain and Corps Officer at the Victor Harbor Salvation Army, Nathan Hodges said there are several issues affecting the Fleurieu community.
"Across the Fleurieu we are seeing people present for a wide range of reasons," Mr Hodges said.
"Domestic violence and homelessness are two significant issues which are often spoken about, however we are also seeing people who are struggling from mental health related issues such as anxiety and depression.
"COVID has affected the area through the rise of mental health issues as well as people who have lost their employment for various reasons. We have seen an increase in the number of people accessing our services for the basic cost of living expenses. We are also seeing an increase in the number of homeless people accessing our service (this is not necessarily COVID related homelessness).
"The rising costs of living are placing significant pressure on families and we are seeing people struggle more and more with the basics. Isolation and loneliness across the Fleurieu is also quite significant and needs to be addressed."
Rebekha Sharkie explained why she thinks this problem is affecting the region and what she plans on doing to help the situation.
"Both Labor and Liberal took plans to the Federal Election which significantly add upward pressure on the demand-side. While these plans can help certain buyers into the housing market, they also lift property prices and do little to address the underlying supply issues," Ms Sharkie said.
"This is of vital importance in Mayo, which houses the highest proportion of residents aged 65 years or more as well as the highest proportion of age pension recipients in our state.
"Last year, the Federal House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs recommended that all three levels of government: federal, state, and local need to work together to establish a ten-year national strategy on homelessness in Australia which would include new approaches to increase investment in social and affordable housing.
"This housing crisis is firmly on us, and I am banging down the new Federal Government's door pushing for urgent action.
"My priority is to urgently address the development of a new national housing strategy by the federal government in close collaboration with state and local governments which reflects the needs of regional communities and vulnerable Australians while also increasing social housing funding support and advocating for a much-needed increase in the Commonwealth Rental Assistance Program."
If you have any leads for housing for Susan, or others that are in urgent need of a place to stay, please email Matt Welch at matt.welch@austcommunitymedia.com.au and he will forward the details on.
Victor Harbor Salvos Doorways Team provide Emergency Relief on a Friday morning between 9:30-1:30. This is by appointment and appointments can be booked by calling 8552 3097.
