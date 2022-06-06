WhaleFest set to be a hit

A festival to welcome the whales to Fleurieu waters kicks off this weekend and will run until mid July.
There will be events all over Victor Harbor during the Winter WhaleFest, with Welcoming of the Whales starting the fun on Saturday, June 11 at 9am.
Join Ramindjeri Ngarrindjeri elders Cedric Varcoe and Mark Koolmatrie for a smoking ceremony, at the amphitheatre next to Soldiers Memorial Gardens, to welcome the Southern Right Whales to local waters.
Then, wander over to Warland Reserve for a day of family fun, including Kondoli the inflatable Whale, artisan markets, and whale talks and workshops.
Researchers from the University of Adelaide will showcase the importance of First Nations' Sea Country and marine parks as homes for invaluable species on the day.
Southern right whales, along with sea eagles, white sharks, sea lions, and cuttlefish, have been identified as the fab five iconic animals from South Australia's marine environment.
The researchers will hold workshops throughout the day, which will include an interactive lesson on marine protected areas, Sea Country and the five iconic animals.
Marine biologist from the University of Adelaide's School of Biological Sciences Dr Nina Wootton explained many people do not realise the wonderful sights that are on our back doorstep.
"By working with schools and tourist operators we hope to bring these underwater wonders into the classroom and improve community awareness of marine park values," she said.
During the workshops, children can create artworks highlighting their learnings, some artworks will join a travelling art show and the winning artists will receive prizes and tourist experiences in which they can see some of the species and environments they have learnt about.
The team will return to Victor Harbor on Tuesday, July 19, to host sessions at the Victor Harbor Public Library to give everyone a chance to learn about the fab five.
These visits are part of the university's winter roadshow around regional South Australia to showcase iconic marine animals.
Researchers will also visit Port Lincoln, Whyalla for the CuttleFest on Friday 15 July, Kingscote, Port Pirie, Port Augusta, Elliston, and Ceduna.
For more information about the Winter WhaleFest check out https://encountervictorharbor.com.au/event/winter-whalefest-2022/
