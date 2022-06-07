Locals urged to keep hearing health in check

Only 38 per cent of Victor Harbor locals over 50 have had a hearing check in the last two years.
This is according to research from Specsavers Audiology, which found 97 per cent of locals were having regular health checks, but many were not prioritising their hearing checks.
Local audiologist Jonathon Perkov explained hearing loss could lower the quality of life and cause serious discomfort if not treated.
"We encourage those in our community over 50 years of age to get their hearing checked at least once every two years," he said.
"When you monitor your hearing often, it's easier for your audiology professional to pick up on any changes in your hearing, take the time to understand your hearing needs and lifestyle in order to find a solution that works best for you.
At the moment, we see a gap of seven to ten years between when hearing loss is noticed by individuals to when they take action and we want to reduce that gap so that no one is hearing less."
Research also showed only two in five Victor Harbor locals over 50 considered hearing loss a serious health condition.
Mr Perkov explained it was important to remember your signs of hearing loss so you could tell your audiology professional when you pop in for your check.
"If you are asking for the TV or music volume to be turned up, asking for people to repeat themselves, lip reading, leaning over the table to hear someone and refraining from engaging in conversations, especially in a busy environment because you can't hear, don't ignore it," he said.
"It's easy to push hearing checks when life gets in the way but the more you put it off, the longer you may be struggling to hear basic everyday sounds."
