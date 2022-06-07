Are you ready for the upcoming council elections?

The Sate and Federal Elections are over, but there is still one more important event on the calendar this year where Australians can have their say in government at a local level.
Participating in Council Elections is not compulsory, although more people are eligible to vote in local government elections than at a State and Federal level.
Voting in the Council election is one of the most direct ways you can make a difference to everyday life in your community.
City of Victor Harbor acting chief executive officer Karen Rokicinski said everyone who is eligible to vote should apply for inclusion on the supplementary roll.
"Even if you are not an Australian citizen, and/or not on the State electoral roll, you can enrol to vote in a council election as long as you are over the age of 18 and have lived in the council area for more than one month," she said.
"Local government is the level of government closest to the community, so the decisions and work undertaken by councils can have a significant impact on day-to-day life.
"Because voting is open to a wider range of people compared to State and Federal elections, it's important that you consider whether you are eligible and need to enrol in this year's council election."
Those who are on the State (House of Assembly) electoral roll will automatically be mailed a voting pack in late October 2022.
If you are not enrolled on the State electoral roll, you may be eligible to register on the council supplementary roll if:
If the above applies, and you are not on the State electoral you will need to apply for inclusion on the council's supplementary roll, applications must be completed, witnessed and received by close of roll at 5pm on Friday, 29 July 2022.
Key council election dates
For information, to check your enrolment or to find out about supplementary enrolment, visit https://www.ecsa.sa.gov.au/enrolment/council-voters-roll
