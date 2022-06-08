Once in a generation find

3 BED | 1 BATH | 4 CAR
Address: 22 Frenchman Drive, Port Elliot
Block size: 6764 sqm2 (1.5 acres)
Price: Expression of Interest
AGENCY: DODD & PAGE P/L
AGENT: PHILIP DODD
CONTACT: 0409 094 202
This is a once in a generation opportunity to acquire this stone and brick construction residence in Port Neill in need of renovation.
In an established and private setting, the trees and historic gardens offer seclusion in a sought-after rural living/coastal location.
The improvements comprise a return verandah, high ceilings, Baltic pine timber floors and leadlight windows.
The wide verandahs to the north and east are traditional to the design and layout of original farms constructed more than 100 years ago.
Comprising six main rooms with a central passage, a formal lounge, country kitchen/dine, formal dining room and three bedrooms.
A functional bathroom, and separate toilet and laundry, are located in the enclosed rear verandah.
A second toilet is located adjacent to the paved pergola area at the rear of the home.
Assorted outbuildings offer ample undercover parking, storage, workshop areas, plus bird avaries. A 5,000 gallon (approximately) rainwater storage is complemented with mains water and a SA power network connection.
It is located within walking distance to the central township, shops and eateries.
It is adjacent to Basham's Beach Regional Park with its pristine coastline, walking trails and bike tracks.
For your opportunity to inspect this property contact Philip Dodd on 0409 094 202.
