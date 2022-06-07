They're an iconic Australian Rock 'N' Roll band that shaped a generation and now the original guitarist is keeping their voice and legacy alive with his party filled concerts.
Horror Movie, I'm Living in the 70s, Women in Uniform, Ego is not a Dirty Word and so many more, The Skyhooks set the Glam Rock tone in the 70s for Australian rock.
Doused in glitter and armed with a barrage of riffs, founding member, Bob 'Bongo' Starkie lived the Skyhooks fame and now his Bob 'Bongo' Starkie Show featuring songs by The Skyhooks is heading to the Fleurieu Peninsula.
Before he was electrifying audiences around the world, it was in England where Starkie's passion for the guitar and music was shaped by a sibling.
"My brother influenced me as a kid," Starkie said.
"My dad was an Air Force Officer and we lived in England. We were there from 61' to 1963 and that's when The Beatles and The Rolling Stones broke out.
"It was an amazing time for a nine year old. My brother is four years older than me, when we returned to Australia, he'd had guitar lessons in England and was a little bit more ahead of the game.
"He had a band with Joe Camilleri and I'd trudge around with them and that brought me into the fold. I picked up the guitar at 16.
"Red Symons went to Melbourne University with my brother and Red would show me bits on guitar. I really looked up to him, and years later he joined the Skyhooks. It's amazing how it all came full circle with someone I consider an older brother like Red."
Starkie joined The Skyhooks at 21 and it was an absolute whirlwind that took him and the band across the world.
When The Skyhooks called it a day, Starkie went on to write jingles, own star-studded bars and made a living out of interior design and construction which he continues to this day.
But, it was at a band member's funeral that he remembered his love for the guitar and his band's iconic music.
"I gave up guitar for a while. Around 10 years and when Shirley "Shirl" Strachan died I remembered I loved playing guitar.
"At Shirl's wake I thought to myself 'what the hell is going on here'. I picked the guitar back up and got back to playing the old songs.
"We have the most amazing song writer in Greg Macainsh. As an older man now, I just really appreciate what a great writer he is.
"I'm doing these shows for fun. It wasn't planned. When singer Laura Davidson came into the fold, she sang at my 60th with the Skyhooks, minus Red and she was fantastic! She's an excellent front person and you really need that in a band.
"We're having a lot of fun and we're keeping Shirl's voice along with The Skyhooks sound alive with these shows."
It'll be almost 30 years since Starkie last performed on the Fleurieu Peninsula with Skyhooks and he promises this will be a "party to end all parties".
"We're just counting our blessings to be back out there playing live music again," Starkie said.
"Expect a whole bunch of Skyhooks tunes done really well. It's going to be a lot of fun!"
Bob 'Bongo' Starkie's Skyhooks Show will be held on Saturday, June 11 at the Victor Harbor Convention Centre along with Masters Apprentices.
Tickets can be purchased at: www.trybooking.com/events/landing/808961.
