Yankalilla Netball Club stalwart reaches 500 game milestone

A devoted member of the Yankalilla Netball Club has celebrated a milestone that not a lot of players see.
Fiona Fulton began playing for the Tigers in 1984 and on Saturday, June 4, she played her 500th game for the club.
A rare achievement 38 years in the making, and Fulton still hits the court every week with a smile on her face.
Fulton said the main draw to netball was the supportive and social atmosphere and her family's connection.
"My step mum was heavily involved in netball... then because she came down and joined Yankalilla, we used to go to football and netball on a Saturday," she said.
"My younger brother, he started playing football and it just sort of progressed.
"I started coaching and all of that, I joined the committee and I think a lot of that stuff has rolled on, it's a family thing.
"Now I've got my own family and they love netball."
For her 500th game, Fulton played at her home ground against Mount Compass.
Before the game there was a special presentation to celebrate the achievement and then on the court Fulton played along side her daughters for the first time in her career.
Jemma and Jasmine, who normally play at the intermediate levels stepped up to the senior 6 team to play with their mum.
"My team were lovely and let them have a special game...so that was really special, that was nice," she said.
"Not many people get to do that, I was very lucky."
To add delight to the already exciting day, Fulton and her teammates pulled together in the wintery conditions and won against Mount Compass, 29 to 20.
The valued club member said she loved being a part of the Yankalilla Netball Club.
"The biggest thing I love about netball is being out there with a team of women that all love it," she said.
"It's getting out on the court and being part of a club... and the friendships I've made along the way.
"And of course on Saturday it was wonderful seeing my daughters doing the same thing."
Yankalilla Netball Club senior coordinator Michelle James explained though Fulton had played for the Tigers since 1984, her career started before then and had spanned five decades.
"As well as being a player, Fiona has had many roles within the club, she has coached, umpired and been a member of the committee for many years," she said.
"Fiona is never shy in putting her hand up to volunteer and help out.
"This was recognised in 2013 when she was awarded Life Membership of the Yankalilla Netball Club and in 2015 when she was named the Great Southern Volunteer of the Year.
"On the court, Fiona always has a smile on her face and gives it her all, most importantly, after an impressive 500 games, Fiona's love for netball still shines bright.
"The Yankalilla Netball Club congratulates Fiona on this very special milestone.
Fulton has received a lot of encouragement from fellow cub members to play for another six seasons and reach the 600 game milestone.
"I don't know whether I'll quite make that, but I'll see how I go," she said.
