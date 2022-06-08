The Times
Our People

Yankalilla Netball Club stalwart reaches 500 game milestone

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated June 8 2022 - 2:28am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona Fulton (centre) with her Dad, Wayne May, and children Jasmine, Noah and Jemma before Fiona played her 500th club game. Picture: Supplied

A devoted member of the Yankalilla Netball Club has celebrated a milestone that not a lot of players see.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.