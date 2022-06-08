The Times

Tickets for the 2022 Schoolies Festival are now available

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated June 8 2022 - 2:54am, first published 12:54am
Schoolies Festival is set to return with unrestricted COVID-19 rules this year. Photo: File.

The event that sees celebrating, graduating students from near and far flock to Victor Harbor is set to return with unrestricted COVID-19 restrictions this year.

