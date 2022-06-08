The event that sees celebrating, graduating students from near and far flock to Victor Harbor is set to return with unrestricted COVID-19 restrictions this year.
Tickets for the 2022 Schoolies Festival are now available for purchase and the November 25-27 event will be held at Warland Reserve.
Advertisement
Delivering the festival for students for over two decades, Encounter Youth are excited to have the event back to full strength after a difficult past two years.
Encounter Youth Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Knowles said "Schoolies Festival will be back at full capacity and patrons will no longer be required to provide proof of 'up-to-date' COVID-19 vaccination."
"Our staff team and volunteers are planning an exciting celebration for the Class of 2022, and we are thrilled to support them to safely enjoy a well-earned celebration with their friends to mark this milestone," Mr Knowles said.
Tickets and packages can be purchased from: www.encounteryouth.com.au/schoolies-festival.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.