Inaugural Fleurieu Food Festival on the hunt for events to showcase the region

By Sophie Conlon
Updated June 8 2022 - 11:40pm, first published 11:30pm
Fleurieu Food chairperson Mel Hollick is the owner of Peninsula Providore and hosted a 'Plated Provenance' Long Lunch in 2021, the event will return as part of the inaugural Fleurieu Food Festival. Picture: Supplied

Fleurieu Food is in the midst of creating its first ever Fleurieu Food Festival and is on the hunt for food and food adjacent businesses to join in on the fun.

