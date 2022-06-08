Inaugural Fleurieu Food Festival on the hunt for events to showcase the region

Fleurieu Food is in the midst of creating its first ever Fleurieu Food Festival and is on the hunt for food and food adjacent businesses to join in on the fun.
Fleurieu Food chairperson Mel Hollick was excited to be bringing the inaugural festival to life.
"We are really trying to cement our position as the food bowl of South Australia," she said.
"We've got wonderful producers, we've got wonderful products, we've got the pristine environment, now we've just got to start really telling people about it."
She was inspired after seeing the success of festivals in other regions and thought the Fleurieu would benefit from something similar.
"It's about increasing awareness of our food producers and our food showcases, restaurants, cafes, cellar doors, those sorts of things," she said.
"Just putting a real focus on food on the Fleurieu so we can build awareness and hopefully build sales."
Still in the planning stages, the festival is set to run throughout August and local businesses have been invited to jump on board and host an event.
Fleurieu Food will provide assistance with inspiration, business collaboration and networking, and marketing and promotion of events.
Mrs Hollick hoped there would be an event almost every day during the festival and said there had already been several business sign up
"We've only just started gathering the events, but we have lots of ideas and we're trying to work with our members and other people to make it all happen now," she said.
She explained the festival would be a collaboration of Fleurieu producers and would create a reason for locals to discover parts of the region they might not normally see.
Mrs Hollick was looking forward to seeing not only good food on show, but also hoped businesses would offer tours and experiences as part of the festival.
"We will bring as many things alive as possible," she said.
For consumers, Mrs Hollick said the festival would be about getting out, meeting producers and discovering where food comes from in the region.
"I think if we all become more aware of where our food comes from, and hear some of those stories, it's gonna be better for everybody," she said.
"We're learning, we're becoming educated consumers and we're helping the sustainability of the food systems around here."
Any local food business can be involved in the festival, for more information contact info@fleurieufood.com.au or visit fleurieufood.com.au/festival
