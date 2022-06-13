The band was originally formed in Mafikeng, South Africa and now with eight of the members living in and around the Fleurieu Peninsula, Free Beer (The Band) is set to entertain once again.
On Sunday, June 26 at the Mt Compass Tavern, Free Beer the 11 piece band will be entertaining the Fleurieu region with their wonderful music.
Originally a traditional Jazz and Dixieland Group, the band now has a more Soul, Swing, Jazz, Pop, Soft Rock and Latin, but still likes to included some traditional Jazz.
Band leader, Patrick Steer was on a contract as a Consultant to the International School of South Africa in 1994 which was to assist the school in establishing a monetary foundation for its financial future and that's where the conception of the band began.
"The first 'Free Beer' played in the Mafikeng Club which still has battle scars from the famous Siege in 1899," Mr Steer said.
'We've been invited to play at various festivals and functions in and around Adelaide and built a good following at the Kent Town Hotel where we play on Sunday afternoons in the Beer Garden, for just on six years now."
In 2001 the Band was invited to play at the Mildura Jazz, Food Wine Festival where the only style of music for many years had been strictly Traditional Jazz and Dixieland.
Riding those highs on the festival circuit, Free Beer sadly folded in 2004 after band member and Patrick's wife, Betty-May, died from cancer in August 2003.
Having not played together for about nine years, eight of the original members attended Patrick's birthday as guests and brought their instruments with them.
"We got together and played about 10 numbers to the 80 people," Mr Steer said.
"The people who attended said that it sounded bloody great. Why don't you reform the Band"?
"We agreed and our first gig back was at The Governor Hindmarsh Hotel and we packed the place in with a show called 'Beyond The Fringe'. That was in 2014, then I moved to South East Queensland."
Patrick reformed the band once again on the Gold Coast, but COVID-19 stopped all the process and he moved back to Strathalbyn in late 2020.
With the new 11 piece band ready to roll in 2022, The Mt Compass Tavern show is a great opportunity to see seasoned, veteran musicians work their art.
"I'm back in SA and I'm ready to start the band all over again," Patrick said.
"It's going to be a wonderful show and I hope everyone can make it."
For tickets to their Sunday, June 26 show, please head over to Free Beer's Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/Free-Beer-The-Band.
