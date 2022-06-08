Success for new McLaren Vale market

An avant-garde community and trading market event has arrived in McLaren Vale.
LETS South (Local Exchange Trading System), have joined forces with Ekhidna Wines to create this unique market.
LETS South is part of a global initiative which encourages community-based exchange and provides the means for its users to exchange their goods and services remotely, and now in person.
The group has been operating online from Willunga for more than 30 years and member Don Chapman said it was exciting to have the opportunity to meet the LETS South community in person.
"The idea was, LETS people could meet each other face to face and exchange goods and services, but it's also available to anybody who wants to go to that market," he said.
"People trade or barter either skills or products and in exchange they get what they call a Bar, a unit of currency equivalent to the Australian dollar (AUD)."
Mr Chapman explained market goers could use Bar, AUD, or trade other goods.
The market was held for the first time at the end of May and it is expected one will run on the last Sunday of every month.
There was a lot on offer at the first event, including homemade foods, fresh produce, books, and therapeutic goods Mr Chapman explained.
"It's great to see the produce coming out of people's backyards," he said.
The next market will be held June 26, 8.30-11.30am at Ekhidna Wines, 67 Branson Rd, McLaren Vale.
