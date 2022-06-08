The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap Summary

Do the right thing, it's time to get your flu vaccine

Updated June 8 2022 - 10:57pm, first published 10:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Do the right thing, it's time to get your flu vaccine

It's fair to say that in those dimly-remembered pre-COVID days, many had a relaxed attitude to the flu vaccine.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.