Do the right thing, it's time to get your flu vaccine

It's fair to say that in those dimly-remembered pre-COVID days, many had a relaxed attitude to the flu vaccine.
Many got it if they could get their employers to pay for it and doing so was convenient.
Many's a year people missed out even with those incentives available. It simply wasn't a priority. Then came the pandemic.
After Australia first shut down in March 2020, we wondered if we would ever get back to any form of normality.
Vaccines were unknown and even when they did become known were untried.
But as the year 2021 progressed it became apparent they were our best bet of getting out of the pandemic.
The vaccines, both MRNA (like Pfizer) and non-MRA (like Astra Zeneca) worked a treat, helping to mitigate the worst of COVID if you got it.
But the years in effective isolation which aimed to prevent the spread of COVID also halted the spread of the flu.
This year it's back with a vengeance.
So too are calls for flu vaccination - another vax the nation moment.
The Pharmacy Guild of Australia says the combination of COVID-19 and a severe flu season makes having a vaccination all the more important this year to help prevent against influenza and its complications.
Vaccination is free in SA, and is a way to protect people from serious disease caused by influenza. Getting vaccinated against the flu also helps protect other people, especially those who are too sick or too young to be vaccinated.
National President of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia Professor Trent Twomey warned against complacency about the flu.
"Last year influenza numbers were down, largely because of lockdowns and isolation," Professor Twomey said.
"This year was anticipated to be a lot different and we are already seeing a resurgence of influenza infections.
"Many people fail to recognise how dangerous the flu is.
"However, getting vaccinated is the way to protect yourself and your community."
So do your bit for your friends, family and community ... just like we did for COVID.
