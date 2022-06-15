New campsites open along the Wild South Coast Way

Overnight hikers taking on the Wild South Coast Way on the Heysen Trail can now utilise four new custom campgrounds which have been built along the trail.
The campsites are located at Deep Creek Conservation Park, Newland Head Conservation Park and Ballaparudda Creek Recreation Park.
Each campsite was given an Ngarrindjeri name, which was chosen in consultation with local Indigenous representatives, the campsites are:
The Wild South Coast Way travels through Ramindjeri Ruwi (land), this is one of eighteen Lankinyerar (tribes) that make up the Ngarrindjeri Nation
National Parks and Wildlife Service executive director Mike Williams said it was very pleasing to see the walk-in campgrounds open.
"Nature is at the heart of what we do at National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Wild South Coast Way on the Heysen Trail offers an exciting, active adventure for walkers of varying fitness levels," he said.
"These campgrounds have been specifically designed to meet the needs of multi-day walkers.
"Each campground includes formed earth or raised timber platforms, toilets, and undercover areas with seating, food preparation areas and non-potable water available.
"The campgrounds are available to book online now with 10 sites available at each and able to accommodate a two-person tent."
A Department or Environment and Water spokesperson said Wild South Coast Way walkers must camp in the designated campgrounds, of which there are four walk-in campgrounds and four vehicle-accessible campgrounds on or near the trail, meaning a total of eight campgrounds along the 74 km trail.
These campsites were designed and built over the past 18 months as part of a $6 million project to improve the trail.
The DEW spokesperson said the project had been a number of years in the making and started as a grassroots campaign by community members.
Finishing touches are currently being made to the upgraded Tapanappa Ridge Lookout and Picnic Area, which is due to open next month.
The lookout will be accessible via a class 1 loop walk, which will provide access for all and will share the Ramindjeri story of Kondoli, the keeper of fire.
The Dreamtime story will be told through artworks and signage along the trail and will provide a memorable experience for all.
The trail has been developed by DEW in collaboration with community, the Ngarrindjeri Aboriginal Corporation and Ramindjeri representatives, the City of Victor Harbor and the District Council of Yankalilla and the Friends of the Heysen Trail.
To find out more visit www.parks.sa.gov.au/parks/wild-south-coast-way
