New campsites open along the Wild South Coast Way

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated June 15 2022 - 7:47am, first published 4:30am
Campers can now access the four new sites along the Wild South Coast Way. Picture: Supplied

Overnight hikers taking on the Wild South Coast Way on the Heysen Trail can now utilise four new custom campgrounds which have been built along the trail.

SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

