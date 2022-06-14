A Victor Harbor sporting group, which encourages fitness and fun, has been recognised for its outstanding sportsmanship at a club and community level.
The Regional Club of the Year award was presented to the Victor Dragons as recognition of the members' hard work to keep the club afloat.
The Victor Dragons club secretary Bron Bowen said the award was more about what happens off the water, rather than on it.
Dragon Boating South Australia (DBSA) secretary Julie Clinch agreed, and said a great dragon boating club was built from the ground up.
"As a Club they have had delegates attend DBSA Race Committee Meetings, President's Forums and other meetings when required either in person or via ZOOM," she said.
"They have participated in regional events, as a Club they participated at several metropolitan race days including State Titles."
Ms Clinch also said the Victor Dragons always had someone to volunteer when they attended an event.
Members of the Victor Dragons meet at Encounter Lakes, John Crompton Reserve, every Wednesday and Sunday for a paddle.
They also regularly attend other events, such as regattas, the Masters Games, and the State and National Dragon Boating Titles.
Mrs Bowen said members of the Victor Dragons were excited to win the award and hoped this would show they are a serious group that wont paddle away.
She said since the group's inception in 2013, equipment has been stored on private property, and during this nine year period the group has tried to find a solution to this ongoing problem.
"We're also excited that Lot 202 has been chosen by the City of Victor Harbor as a future Community and Sport precinct and hopeful that some land will be set aside for the building of a dragon boat storage facility," she said.
For more information and/or to arrange a training session with the Victor Dragons contact Les 0408 532 505 Leonie 0428 873 571 or Bron 0422 776 332.
