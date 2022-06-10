In the crisp, Myponga morning air, Victor Harbor High School students 'tested the waters' for a new possible state-wide, water safety program.
Following the decision in 2021 to open the state's reservoirs for recreational kayaking and fishing, the Department for Education decided to develop a new water safety program specifically to educate students to enjoy kayaking safely.
Victor Harbor year 10 students were led on the pilot safety program at Myponga Reservoir on Friday, June 10, 2022.
If the pilot is deemed successful, the program will be rolled out further across South Australia.
Taking the students though a safety demonstration and a bit of trivia about the reservoir, SA Water Ranger Stewart explained the uniqueness of the reserve.
"The Myponga Reservoir doesn't have any carp here due to this being the only reservoir in the metro area of SA that isn't directly, or indirectly fed Murray River Water," Stewart said.
"It's catchment water only. At capacity, the reservoir holds 27,000 gigalitres. We're currently at 84 per cent, with about 18 million litres coming in a day. That's around 10 mill a day."
With a new revegetation program currently underway, kangaroos and wildlife hopping about, the students had a lot to take in with their four hours on the water.
Victor Harbor High School student, Poppy said it was super fun and believes it should continue for other students to enjoy.
"It was great to get out in the environment and get a break from everything else. It was really nice being out on the water and seeing all the wildlife.," Poppy said.
"We got to see a lot of birds, fish and kangaroos. We learnt a lot with our time out here and I'd love to do it again."
Jimmy said it was great to hang out with mates while learning and surrounded by the great outdoors.
"All the boys were being silly and having a great time out on the reservoir, it's a beautiful area and we had a lot of fun," he said.
"We got to learn about water safety while seeing a lot of great wildlife surrounded by nature. It was a great, interactive environment to learn in and better than being in the classroom."
Year six students from Myponga Primary School also got on the water on Wednesday, June 8 to give the program a try.
Further into the future, the Department of Education will also look at other reservoir locations to run similar programs such as: Hope Valley, Clare Valley and the Barossa.
