Local artist exhibits work in unusual location

An art exhibit featuring the work of local visual artist Margie Hooper will delight audiences in an unusual space.
Ms Hooper's work is a reflection of local environments and the way she felt when exploring them.
Some works are dark and show a sense of fear, while other paintings of the same area are light and viewers can feel her fear melting away.
"I look at the environment and just really immerse myself in the external environment," she said.
"They are much more about feeling than they are about looking, it's how I feel."
Community Bank Victor Harbor will host the display, which officially opens on Saturday, June 11, and will run through to the end of July.
Saturday's launch event will be at the bank, 138 Hindmarsh Road Victor Harbor from 2pm and Ms Hooper said she was excited to show her work in a local space again
The showing came about after community engagement officer Natalie Stevenson reached out to Ms Hooper to see if she would be interested.
The local bank regularly displays work by local artists to highlight talented people in our region, and also to beautify their space.
Both the artist and the bank benefit from the set up - the bank gets a new look every few months - and, for the artists, when a painting is sold the bank does not take a commission.
But Ms Hooper said she did not create art to sell, she made it for herself.
"You have to put a price on it, but I make the work for myself and if it sells, if somebody likes it, then that's fine, but I don't make it as a commercial product, I never have," she said.
The paintings on show are Ms Hooper's reflections on the River Hindmarsh in Victor Harbor and Tokuremoar Reserve at Goolwa.
