Heading into the long weekend, it was cold weather all week, but some brave souls ventured out on the greens at Encounter Bay Bowling Club.
The President's Pairs was sponsored by McCracken Country Club and the winners were John Colligan and Brian Chigwidden.
The runners up were, Tom Hugo and Marg Mayfield, who are just back from the Australian Blind Championships in Queensland.
Rolling into third place was Frank Rigior and Shaun Betts.
Thursday, June 9's social game was won by Leo Staak, Barry Howard and David Pearl.
The runners-up were Jenny Collett, Anne Calvert and Doug Earle.
Sponsor for Thursday's match was South Coast Sand and Metal.
Thursday's social's sponsor was the Hotel Victor and the winners were Graham Robertson and Doug Earle.
Sliding into second was Wally Humphrys, Alan Pearce and Geoff Watkins.
Taking out third was Vicky Roberts, Frank Bayley and John Guy.
