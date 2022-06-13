The Victor Harbor City Band are set to return with their annual concerts that will look to raise funds and entertain the community.
After two rocky years, one year with no concert at all due to COVID-19, the Victor Harbor City Band will return on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday June 19 at the Victor Harbor Recreational Centre.
This event is their main fundraiser and with past lockdowns, drastically reduced numbers due to social distancing and restrictions on room capacity, the band are looking to sell as many tickets as possible to help raise some much needed funds for the band.
Band director Brenton Osborne said he has selected a crowd pleasing programme of music and the band have been rehearsing and making the necessary preparations.
'The band is very excited to put on a wonderful event to entertain our community and to continue to bring back live music," Mr Osborne said.
General admission tickets are $15 and student tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased from Swan's Pharmacy, band members or at the door on the night.
