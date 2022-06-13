Schoolies Festival is set to return to Victor Harbor in 2022 and all restrictions have been dropped for the party that takes over the town.
With zero restrictions, there's hope for some that celebrating students will return to the Fleurieu ready to spend and for others it will be a high anxiety weekend.
Tickets for the November 25-27 weekend festival are now available for purchase and The Times hit the streets to ask the community on their thoughts about the Warland Reserve based event.
Heart And Anchor Tattoo Company's, Adam Entwistle said that they love it when the Schoolies Festival rolls into town.
"Us and Subway enjoy it," Mr Entwistle said.
"It's a full on three days for us and by the end of it we're really worn out. We pull the pin on trading hours around 1am-3am. We don't want to do wrong by tattooing and piercing people under the influence.
"It's great, but we do know a lot of other businesses in the area don't like it."
One of those businesses that don't have fond memories of the event is The Original Fish Shop's, Lauren Shine.
"Schoolies attendees don't spend a lot of money at all and the event keeps all the locals away," Ms Shine said.
"We actually lose money in that period. We've had damaged property here at the shop also, so we're not the biggest fans of Schoolies."
Participating Year 12 students, Alexander Ngyn and Riahn Song are excited for the return of Schoolies without any restrictions.
"I feel like it's going to have a larger population than last year," Alexander said.
"Last year it was big, but restrictions definitely had the numbers down."
"I feel like this year will have a lot more freedom," Riahn said.
"I think because the restrictions have been dropped it will be much more enjoyable and social."
Christie Dellaney from Hotel Victor said the establishment loves having young adults there and they hope they enjoy their time in the Fleurieu region.
"The November Schoolies period sees at least a 50 per cent boost. We don't mind Schoolies coming at all, as long as they behave and come to spend money," Ms Dellaney said.
"My daughter who worked at Schoolies in the past said most people were respectful and if there's trouble, a mate would pull them in line.
"I think it's good for the town. We'll also have the Rams new bar and bistro and we hope they utilise it."
Victor Harbor Holiday and Cabin Park owner, Andrew Chapman said there is a spike in revenue, but other costs come into play when Schoolies is in town.
"We had a few less people over the COVID years, but once Schoolies was announced we're already essentially full," Mr Chapman said.
"It's also not the caravan parks just cashing in on younger people, we also provide 24 hours security and first aid on site. We have temporary fencing so no one can get in who's not supposed to be there and we also close to the public.
"So, while there's a spike in revenue, we also lose out on money with other costs."
For 23 years, Encounter Youth have managed year 12s Schoolies celebrations and Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Knowles said that it's not just the students helping with tourism spending in the region.
"Encounter Youth bring our Green Team volunteer group and they stay in the region as well. It does vary, but that can be nearly 500 extra people spending in the area over the weekend," Mr Knowles said.
"They're purchasing food and a lot of coffee. In comparison to a normal weekend in November, our volunteers are definitely contributing to the region with their own expenses.
"A vast majority of volunteers wouldn't live in the area also, but they are ready to serve the community.
"Sometimes it can be misinterpreted with what we're doing, but our model for Schoolies is tested and has been rolled out to the other states. We've led the way for Australia and pioneered that here in SA."
Tickets and packages can be purchased from: www.encounteryouth.com.au/schoolies-festival.
