The Times

Schoolies Festival is set to return with zero restrictions in 2022, here's what the Victor Harbor community had to say

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated June 13 2022 - 5:23am, first published 5:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BRING THE BEAT BACK: Schoolies Festival for 2022 is set to be held with zero restrictions. Photo: File.

Schoolies Festival is set to return to Victor Harbor in 2022 and all restrictions have been dropped for the party that takes over the town.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.