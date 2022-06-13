The Times
We Were at

GALLERY| Winter WaleFest off to successful start

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated June 14 2022 - 7:57am, first published June 13 2022 - 11:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A crowd gathered in the cool morning to welcome the southern wright whales to our waters and kick off the 2022 Winter WhaleFest with a bang.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.