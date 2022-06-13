A crowd gathered in the cool morning to welcome the southern wright whales to our waters and kick off the 2022 Winter WhaleFest with a bang.
The Festival began with a traditional Ramindjeri Welcoming of the Whales and Smoking Ceremony performed by Mark Koolmatrie and Cedric Varcoe.
Advertisement
Mr Koolmatrie told the story of Kondoli while Mr Varcoe visited everyone in the crowd and cleansed them with smoke from native plants.
During the opening ceremony, on Saturday, June 11, City of Victor Harbor acting chief executive officer Karen Rokicinski, Mayor Moira Jenkins and member for Finniss David Basham spoke about the significance of whales in local history.
Once the Festival was officially opened, attendees wondered over to Warland Reserve where they enjoyed a range of family friendly activities, including whale workshops, beach tours, and live music.
The Winter WhaleFest is a month and a half long celebration of whales and their connection to local waters, visit the website to see what other fun activities and events are in store.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.