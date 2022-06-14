He's fresh to the Fleurieu family and wants to create an artistic group where he can pass on his skill to other interested community members.
John Tucker was born and bred in Port Lincoln and his life has seen him live in several areas of the country.
Advertisement
He's lived in Tasmania, Victoria and now that he's entered the retirement stage of his life, he's calling Victor Harbor home.
"I've always been near the sea and Victor Harbor is the perfect place," John said.
"It's near McLaren Vale for the wineries, Langhorne Creek, my wife and I love wining and dining and it's the perfect place.
"We're really enjoying what the area has to give. The way of life is wonderful. Everything is at your fingertips."
John worked as a fully qualified building inspector with the Victorian Building Authority and being involved with home maintenance repairs, he was always surrounded by timber.
Instead of throwing the off-cuts away, he'd let his imagination run wild.
With a 30 year love for a wood craft art style called Intarsia, John has been a part of groups around the country that have shared the same passion for the art.
Intarsia is a mosaic of wood fitted and glued into a wooden support and they look amazing when finished.
A life changing situation didn't stop him from his love for the art and now he wants to create a group where they can share ideas and create wonderful works while learning.
"I had cancer in my eye and I had to have an eye removed, so everything that I've done is with one eye," John said.
"I've been doing Intarsia work as an on and off hobby for the past 30 years. Now that I'm fully retired, I'm giving it more time.
"Creating wonderful works of art out of scraps of wood is a great feeling. There's no rules with the creation side, but you need technique.
"It's all up to your imagination."
There are certain tools needed to create Intarsia works and John has them to show. Now he's looking to pass on the knowledge and instill some Intarsia passion into the community.
"I was in a club in Victoria with up to 90 members, but when I got back to Adelaide, I found there wasn't anything like this in the area," John said.
"I've set up my shed and I'm in there and I think, 'I wonder if anyone else would like to learn this?'
Advertisement
"I'd love to share the works I've done. Maybe there's a shed we could use, then we could give some lessons and then create some wonderful works of art.
"It's a really rewarding feeling holding a finished Intarsia piece that you created with your bare hands."
If you would like to get in contact with John to learn about Intarsia artwork, you can email him at: pjohnt@bigpond.com
You can also email Matt Welch if you would like John's number at: matt.welch@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Got a good Fleurieu Peninsula profile we should cover? Email their name, a little bit of their story and number to: matt.welch@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.