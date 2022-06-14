With the Fleurieu region set for three upgrades to the communities' ambulance stations, the needed funding is said to have country staff filled with "a real sense of optimism."
In the 2022 SA Budget that was released on June 2, $67.2 million was allocated to revitalising 14 stations in the state.
With that funding the Victor Harbor Ambulance Station will be completely rebuilt and stations in Goolwa and Aldinga will receive vital upgrades.
SA Ambulance Service (SAAS) Chief Executive Officer, Rob Elliott said it was an incredibly exciting new chapter for regional ambulance services.
"This is providing our country staff with a real sense of optimism," Mr Elliot said.
"Several of our existing ambulance stations, including some in the Fleurieu Peninsula, are no longer meeting our needs.
"This significant investment will give our hardworking crews in Victor Harbor, Goolwa, Aldinga the modern facilities needed to provide services to the fast-growing southern communities."
The funding for the upgrades is being utalised already and new recruits will be on the scene shortly.
"We are moving quickly on budget announcements to bolster our service," Mr Elliot said.
"99 new recruits will be on-road by mid-next year, with the first additional 16 experienced paramedics expected to join SAAS within weeks.
"We are also steaming ahead with our recruitment for interns and Triple Zero call takers.
"We welcome and support hospital initiatives that reduce ramping and allow our crews to safely transfer their patients into the emergency department, and continue to work closely with our hospitals."
Statewide, the government is to spend $2.4 billion more on health over the next four years, with funding for hospital and ambulance infrastructure upgrades, 350 additional paramedics and ambulance officers, 101 more doctors, 300 more nurses, and 326 hospital and mental health beds.
