GALLERY| Local surfers compete in Hurley Winter Classic

The Hurley Winter Classic surf competition was welcomed back to Fleurieu waters with average conditions.
Originally set to be held at Waitpinga or Parsons, organisers decided the conditions were not ideal and the competition was moved to Dump Beach.
On Saturday, June 11, spectators braved the wintery conditions and gathered to see talented local and visiting surfers compete.
With slightly onshore winds and a 3-4 foot swell competitors had to work for every wave they got.
In less than ideal conditions surfers still managed catch some clean waves, and high scores were seen across all heats.
Surfed well by all the competitors, Aidan Parsons won the men's competition and Amy Gore took out the top spot on the women's side.
