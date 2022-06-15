The Times

The Fleurieu Connections Project is encouraging community businesses to tender for future works

Matt Welch
Matt Welch
June 15 2022 - 8:00pm
Minister for Regional Roads, Geoff Brock said the Fleurieu Connections duplication projects will result in safer and faster journeys for motorists. Photo: Greg Mayfield.

With $560 million funded toward the Fleurieu Connections Project, local community businesses have been encouraged to tender for future works on the project.

