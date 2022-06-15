With $560 million funded toward the Fleurieu Connections Project, local community businesses have been encouraged to tender for future works on the project.
The Fleurieu Connections project is the Main South Road and Victor Harbor Road duplication and major work is now underway on the upgrades.
The project is expected to support 945 jobs per year throughout construction.
Opportunities will range from the supply of materials and equipment to the provision of labour, transport and logistics, along with support services such as security and office supplies.
The projects are to be delivered by the Fleurieu Connections Alliance with mentoring and support services available to help them through the procurement process.
A key commitment of the projects is to create opportunities for small businesses, Aboriginal businesses and local Fleurieu Peninsula businesses.
Minister for Regional Roads, Geoff Brock said the Fleurieu Connections duplication projects will result in safer and faster journeys for motorists.
"It will also provide a vital boost for local tourism, communities and support hundreds of jobs each year during construction," Mr Brock said.
"A key commitment of Fleurieu Connections is to build local industry and leave a long-lasting legacy that will benefit the south of Adelaide.
"I'm a big supporter of governments procuring locally, whether state or local government, and that includes supporting local businesses to develop the capabilities to work on government projects. This project is a great example of that."
There has also been an additional $125 million promise by the South Australian Government to deliver a full duplication of Main South Road between Seaford and Sellicks Beach.
There will also be new overtaking lanes between Myponga and Cape Jervis along with a grade separation at the intersection of Aldinga Beach Road and Aldinga Road.
Member for Mawson, Leon Bignell said that jobs created within the community is the focal point.
"The Fleurieu Peninsula has so many skilled workers and small businesses and these sorts of local projects are important for them to have work close to home," Mr Bignell said.
"I encourage everyone to check out what qualifications they need to work on the latest infrastructure projects and put their hand up for a job."
Local Fleurieu businesses interested in tendering for one or more packages of works on the project are encouraged to get in touch with the Alliance to find out more about the services that are on offer, and to register their interest.
For more information, visit www.fcalliance.com.au/about/employment-and-business-opportunities.
