Goolwa residents starved of choice in banking needs

Goolwa residents will soon only have one local banking option when the BankSA Goolwa branch shuts its doors.
A BankSA spokesperson said the decision to close its Goolwa branch from July 1 was to meet changing customer demand.
"When we do close a branch, it is not a decision we take lightly," the spokesperson said.
"We take into consideration customer usage, location and proximity to other banking services."
The decision has been met with community outrage and disappointment.
Alexandrina Council Mayor Keith Parkes has written to BankSA to express his concern.
He said he was worried about local businesses and elderly people who would now need to travel to do banking.
Cr Parkes said essential services like this were needed in the rapidly growing region.
"[I am] disappointed to see the bank closing and that the only option for banking we now have in the Goolwa township is the Community Bank," he said.
Community Bank, the only other bank within a 20 kilometre radius, has already seen an upturn in business.
Community Bank Goolwa branch manager, Julie Zeitinger, confirmed it would remain open.
"I think it's all about community.. if there is no bank here and people go to do their banking at Victor, then they'll start to do their shopping at Victor, which will take away from the business in the local area," she said.
Mrs Zeitinger said customers without a bank could transfer their business to Community Bank.
"I can imagine it's only going to get busier for us," she said
"We'd love to have them as customers and come and bank with us."
The Community Bank puts 80 per cent of profits back into the community, Mrs Zeitinger said.
"The more people that bank with us, the more people who have lending with us, it gives us more opportunity to give back to the community," she said.
The bank sponsors local volunteer groups, such as the Goolwa Life Saving Club, Community Garden and the Country Fire Service.
Mrs Zeitinger said that if banking at Community Bank Goolwa increased more staff could be hired.
The Bank SA spokesperson said once the Goolwa branch's doors close, locals employed there would continue to serve customers in other branches.
Customers of BankSA can still use limited bank services locally at the Goolwa Post Office, located 31 Hutchinson Street, Goolwa.
"Our customers in Goolwa can continue to deposit cash and cheques, withdraw money and make balance enquiries locally at Goolwa Central Shopping Centre via Bank@Post at Australia Post," the spokesperson said.
"Customers can also visit our branch at Victor Harbor.
"Branches will continue to remain an important service option, especially in areas that have high customer usage.
"We continue to invest in the ways our customers are choosing to bank.
"This follows a significant shift toward digital and cashless banking, and declining foot traffic in bank branches.
"To meet this changing customer demand, we have grown our 24/7 phone banking and virtual banking centres, as well as investing in digital banking services to help customers with managing their money online."
