The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Great Southern Netball Association dominates at Country Championships

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated June 15 2022 - 7:50am, first published June 14 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The best of the Great Southern Netball Association came together and dominated at the South Australian Country Championships. Picture: Supplied

Though there was no netball played locally over the long weekend, the best of the Great Southern Netball Association came together to play in the South Australian Country Championships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.