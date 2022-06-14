Great Southern Netball Association dominates at Country Championships

Though there was no netball played locally over the long weekend, the best of the Great Southern Netball Association came together to play in the South Australian Country Championships.
Playing in the GSNA senior team was Amy Bull and Gabriella Scarpantoni of Willunga; Tenille Gray, Eliza Inglis, Phoebe Guley, and Bri Cameron of Mclaren Vale; Victoria Mould and Annabel Brooks of Victor Harbor; and Brooke Tonkin and Miah Follett of Langhorne Creek.
Advertisement
Over Saturday, June 11, and Sunday June 12, the senior team played in six rounds and made it into the first round of finals.
All the ladies played well, but Annabel Brooks, Amy Bull, Tenille Gray and Victoria Mould excelled and were chosen as part of Country Championships Team of the Year.
In round one the seniors won against Adelaide Plains Netball Association, 43 to 19.
The second round saw GSNA play Kangaroo Island Netball Association and win 54 to 14.
Round three saw a game against Great Flinders Netball Association, the GSNA seniors won 40 to 23 .
In round four the seniors played Whyalla Netball Association and won 41 to 21.
In the fifth round they played the Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara Netball Association (KNTNA) and won 40 to 22.
The sixth round saw the GSNA women take another win against Roxby Downs Netball Association, 45 to 14.
After winning every game the women made it to the A grade semi finals and played against KNTNA.
Unfortunately, they lost by only one goal (28 to 27) and did not move onto the Grand Final.
Playing in the GSNA under 17s was Zalii Reid and Jorja Kelly of Willunga; Abby Stock of Myponga; Jorja Fleming, Dana Giles and Josie Hoare of McLaren Vale; Alyssa Mumford of Strathalbyn; Stella Hall and Lilly Wood of Langhorne Creek; and Ebony McHugh of Mount Compass.
The under 17s played in and won 11 rounds, all with high goal margins.
Making the division one quarter final the girls played against the Riverland Netball Association, who took the win by only two goals, 21 to 19.
It was a mixed bag of results for the GSNA under 15s, playing on the team was Madeline Cleggett, Ruby Erbsland, Emily Hart, Lily Jenke, Ella Moore, Lucy Moore, Lilly Santibanez, Lilly Wiggins, Jade Pointer and Sienna Rodrigues.
The girls played 10 games, winning eight, therefore losing two. They won the quarter final against Port Lincoln Netball Association, but lost the semi final to Western Border Netball Association, 34 to 22.
Across 11 rounds the under 13 girls saw everything from wins and losses to draws and byes.
Playing in the GSNA under 13s was Sophie Blackburne, Emma Carpenter, Mackenzie Cutting, Delainey Filsell, Edie Hall, Kaylee Howes, Lily Major, Grace McDonald, Kayla Schubert, Kaylee Howes and Saraya Wilson.
Advertisement
The girls made it to the division one quarter final, then played and lost to the Mid Hills Netball Association in the semi's, 22 to 13.
Playing in the under 11s was Charlotte Barry, Molly Frost, Lauren Bley, Kayla Patterson, Charlotte DeBoo, Ruby Keam, Sophie Soutar, Annabelle De Luca, Ella Smith, Isabella Brown, Ainsley Wagenknecht, and Ayla White.
The young netballers came out the weekend atop the ladder, having won all five games over the competition.
Overall it was a great weekend of netball for players all around the state to come together and test the best of each association against each other.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.