Discover what's on around the Fleurieu

WRITERS COLLECTIVE
Victor Harbor Public Library
Thursday, June 16, 5.30-7pm at the Victor Harbor Public Library. June Join us to celebrate 3 amazing local authors as they present their latest releases. Details https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/quarterly-writers-collective-registration-336186692447
SENIORS FUN
Senior Citizens Indoor Carpet Bowls
Thursday, June 16, 1-3.30pm Carrickalinga House, Victor Harbor. Senior Citizens Indoor Carpet Bowls run by Victor Harbor & District Senior Citizens Club. Phone 0435 354 268 for more information
IN CONCERT
Victor Harbor City Band
Saturday, June 18 and Sunday June 19, 2-4.30pm at the Victor Harbor Recreation Centre. An entertaining afternoon of great brass band music, with something for all age groups.General admission $15.00 / Students $10.00 tickets available at Swan's Pharmacy.
PRODUCE GALORE
Victor Farmers Market
Saturday, June 18, Grosvenor Gardens, 8am-12.30pm, fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au/
GIVING SUPPORT
Victor Harbor Refugee Support Group
Sunday, June 19, 2pm at the Christian Gospel Centre. Find friendship and support at the Victor Harbor Refugee Support Group Meeting. Contact Marjorie 0408 586 854.
BOOK SALE
Friends of Victor Harbor Library
Monday, June 20 through to Friday June, 24. Purchase old library books in the Civic Centre Foyer
AUSLAN STORYTIME
Willunga Library
Tuesday, June 21, 10-10.30am at Willunga Library. Join in on a special storytime session featuring AUSLAN interpreters. Details, https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/auslan-interpreted-storytime-willunga-library-tickets-314210731757
CELEBRATE PRIDE
Fleurieu Pride
Friday, June 24, 7pm at Victa Cinema. Celebrate Pride Month with Fleurieu Pride and see The Rocky Horror Picture Show on the big screen. Details https://fleurieupride.wordpress.com/rocky-horror-picture-show/
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
