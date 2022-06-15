Location decided for new Regional Community, Sport and Recreation Precinct

The City of Victor Harbor has endorsed Lot 22 Armstrong Road as the preferred location for a new Regional Community, Sport and Recreation Precinct.
Community consultation showed Lot 22 was the preferred site for its proximity to the town centre, easy linkages for pedestrian and cyclists, linkages to other sport and recreation sites and schools, multiple access points, and the site was already council owned.
At a special council meeting on May 30, elected members voted unanimously to approve the development of a draft concept design for the Precinct to be located on Lot 202.
Lot 202 is located behind the Victor Harbor TAFE and was recently purchased from the South Australian Government.
Now that a location has been selected, the council is seeking expressions of interest (EOI) to add to the precincts vibrancy.
Commercial, not-for-profit, social enterprises, community organisations and others have been invited to submit and EOI by 5pm Friday, June 17.
More information can be found via https://www.yoursay.victor.sa.gov.au/theprecinct?tool=news_feed#tool_tab
