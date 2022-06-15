A further step into the commencement of the Goolwa Wharf Precinct Revitalisation Project has been taken by Alexandrina Council.
The commencement of the tender process to upgrade the Goolwa Wharf Precinct has now begun and following council's March 2022 decision to progress a Master Plan approach, Alexandrina Council CEO, Nigel Morris said this is an exciting period of the project.
"This is an exciting milestone for the council and community," Mr Morris said.
"Council's project team is looking for experienced construction contractors who have a good track record in this type of development and who demonstrate an understanding of our community and its needs.
"The tender process for this exciting project is now open via the Tender SA website.
"The transformation of the precinct will turn it into a vibrant place of cultural and environmental significance; activated with events, arts open space to encourage locals and tourists to stay and explore the region further.
"The vision for the Goolwa Wharf Precinct is a place to experience a vibrant riverfront township enriched with culture and history.
"We're hoping for a wonderful atmosphere at The South Australian Wooden Boat Festival which is scheduled for April 2023."
Council is actively seeking further funding of $1.99 million from the State Government and Council.
Council is also seeking an additional $3.98 million contribution from the Commonwealth Government to realise the full potential of Goolwa Wharf Precinct Revitalisation and deliver the project in its entirety.
Following the tender process and successful contractor announcement in the coming months, it is anticipated that construction work will commence in September 2022 and project completion in late 2023.
For further information visit the Tender SA website at: www.tenders.sa.gov.au or the Goolwa Wharf Precinct revitalisation project page on Council's website at www.alexandrina.sa.gov.au/goolwawharf
