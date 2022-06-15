South Australian Premier, Peter Malinauskas has announced that his Labor government will preserve a corridor of land for a potential future extension of the Seaford rail line to Aldinga.
This land preservation is to ensure there are long-term options for expanding public transport in South Australia.
In October 2021, Renewal SA began a process to secure a private development partner for a 60-hectare site at Aldinga.
The reserved rail corridor runs directly through the earmarked land parcel.
Renewal SA has now terminated its Request for Proposal process for the Aldinga site.
Premier Malinauskas said that he wants to lead a government with a vision for the long term.
"Preserving this land for a future rail extension ensures we have long term options in the future," Premier Malinauskas said.
"Selling off this land for private development now means we would not have the option to pursue a rail extension in future years.
"That's short-term thinking and I am pleased we have been able to preserve this land for future generations."
Member for Mawson, Leon Bignell said it would be fantastic if in future years there was a train extension from the Seaford line to Aldinga.
"Preserving this land keeps that option alive and is yet another sign of commitment to the growing southern suburbs," Mr Bignell said.
Although there are no plans in the next decade to build a train extension to Aldinga, this decision leaves open the option to pursue this in the 2030s.
The immediate focus of the government is the duplication of Main South Road and Victor Harbor Road.
