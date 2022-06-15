Victor Harbor MFS prepares for annual assessment

The Victor Harbor Metropolitan Fire Services (MFS) is gearing up for the organisations annual regional station proficiency and audit assessments.
The assessments give regional MFS firefighters the chance to demonstrate their skills, community spirit and commitment to public safety.
In the 2021 assessment, our local MFS Station won the Most Improved Shield and came in third place overall, winning the Regional Assistant Chief Officer's Shield.
Seventeen stations will be assessed, and Victor Harbor will host the assessors on Wednesday August 3.
MFS assistant chief fire officer of regional operations Colin Lindsay said the audits were undertaken to assess skills in all areas of incident command and control, safety, rescue and utilisation of resources.
"Each year our regional MFS firefighters ensure the station environment, along with fire trucks and equipment are prepared to the highest standards, which results in a very tight and close competition in the selection of award winners," he said.
"Firefighters take great pride in preparing their stations and fire trucks for assessment, and the assessment evenings are a perfect way for them to demonstrate their skills, community spirit and dedication to public safety."
These assessments play an integral part in developing the required skills and building teamwork to enhance their response capabilities.
