Fleurieu Peninsula business owners have mixed emotions around the upcoming minimum wage increase, and how the local economy is coping with inflation.
On Wednesday, June 15, the Fair Work Commission announced an increase to the minimum wage by 5.2 per cent, which will come into effect from July 1.
This increase will be the highest in 16 years. It will equate to a rate of $812.60 per week, or $21.38 per hour.
The Times spoke to community businesses to see how they felt about the announcement and how they would continue with the ongoing inflation of everyday products.
Ocean Street Bakery owner, Chris Gorman said he understood the reasoning behind the increase and he needed staff to keep his business running.
"I think the wage increase is needed," Mr Gorman said.
"Rent has gone up, petrol has gone up and people are struggling to survive. There's more money coming out of my pocket with super and wages, I have to pay, but I need my staff to survive."
Mr Gorman said that inflation on items that are usually ready, and easily served, makes it difficult and alternatives have to be made.
"There's not as much money to be made off of salad rolls and other items similar right now," Mr Gorman said.
"We have to be a bit more switched on with items that are available and cheaper, otherwise you're working for nothing. There's also a lot of wastage in lettuce and we have to see what produce is at a good price.
"We used to pay $5 a kilo for diced steak, now we can't get anything for under $15 a kilo. There's no way around it and we have to look at making more tuna pies or similar products that don't have a rising cost.
"It makes a huge difference in profit with each pie you make."
Coastal Meats owner, Steve Rosser said the increase would not impact his business, but they had been hit hard with inflation in recent years.
"We do everything we can to keep our prices down so customers continue to come back," Mr Rosser said.
"One the product prices go up, the profit drops. We It's all about keeping a stable price, so once we're through all this people will continue to come back.
"It's a difficult time, but the customers have been really supportive. Our main aim is to look after them.
"It was a big risk in starting a shop and after creating a clientele base, the last thing we want to do is throw our prices around erratically or they won't shop with us."
Hot Spot Café owner Danny Delongville said prices are so high he has to leave an item completely off the menu.
"Prices are so ridiculous at the moment, I don't even buy iceberg lettuce," he said.
"Coffee is also very high, but needed. I've recently had a price rise in the shop due to two years of COVID, and now with these rising prices, I can't turn around and wear it for another year.
"I've been here for 18 years, and I've seen a lot of ups and downs."
Jason Mann who owns the Chit Chat Newsagency said inflation was a part of everyday life now.
"This, together with super going up to 10 and a half per cent on July one, this is a double hit," he said.
"We just have to tighten our belts a little more. With costs going up in everything, it's a real double hit we have to live with.
"Government will make promises, but they're not the ones living with it. We've seen a slow rise in everything over the last couple of years.
"Imports, shipping and costs are blowing out. Papers themselves have seen a price rise. Everything is going up. It's a win for the individual, but a hit for businesses."
The rise in the minimum wage will take effect on July 1, 2022, except for aviation, tourism and hospitality sector workers, who will have to wait until October.
