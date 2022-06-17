Men's Health Week is an important opportunity to highlight the importance of men's well-being, and improving one another's state of mind whenever they meet is the Yankalilla Men's Shed.
With as much banter filling the air as there was saw dust, the fellas were working on all types of projects on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Advertisement
Some of the projects were to keep them busy and social, some were to improve the lives of others.
Yankalilla Men's Shed, Robert Hacker said that the Men's Shed isn't just a place for banter and fun, it can also be a life saver.
"We have one guy here who's wife has recently passed away and he always says he doesn't know where he'd be without the shed," Mr Hacker said.
"He comes here, has a coffee and enjoys the camaraderie with the guys. Since then, he's gotten more involved and socialising in other aspects of the community.
"We're also spreading our wings now and giving back to the community and abroad. The community has been so supportive of us.
"We recently donated Shelter Boxes to the people in Ukraine. We're working with the Blue Tree Project mental health organisation too.
"We have around 39-40 members, anyone can show up, but there's a three visit policy and then you can decide if you're going to join or not."
Ash Edwards who introduced the Men's Shed to the Blue Tree Project also runs social nights at the shed on Wednesday.
"We have a BBQ and open from 5-9pm. It's more of a social aspect to the club," Mr Edwards said.
"The tools are open to use, but we usually enjoy a chat, a drink and some food. Anyone is welcome!"
Member Gus Gauvin said he cherishes his time at the shed.
"I personally have been taught so much, it's unbelievable. It keeps me going," Mr Gauvin said.
"Our wives also love it, because we're out of the house working on projects and we come home tired. They love that!
"But I bloody love the fellas here and don't know where I'd be without them. They've really helped me and listened to my problems. I really appreciate that."
Advertisement
Chris Corrie who is amazing at creating pretty much anything with his hands said it's wonderful that the club stands on its own feet.
"We're totally self funded. Only way we get ahead is with grants or doing things ourselves," Mr Corrie said.
"We're not sponsored by any organisations, churches or businesses. There's only three in the state that do that, so we're a rare breed."
The Yankalilla Men's Shed also produces cutting boards for Monarto Safari Park which helps raise funds for the animals in the park.
The fellas at the shed are a wonderful, vibrant bunch and if you'd like to pop by, or maybe join, please contact: philm351@gmail.com.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.