The connection path between McLaren Flat and McLaren Vale has been unveiled

By Matt Welch
June 18 2022 - 2:30am
New pathway to connecting iconic Fleurieu towns unveiled

For the first time there is now a scenic trail that connects the iconic townships of McLaren Flat and McLaren Vale.

