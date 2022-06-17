Nathan Cunningham will be the new chief executive officer at the District Council of Yankalilla and he said he was excited to join the team.
Mr Cunningham has many years of experience working at a local government level and most recently held the position of director - community and planning at the City of Prospect for eight years.
The new CEO said Yankalilla was a special place and he would cherish the opportunity to play a key role in shaping a great and prosperous future for the district.
"I enjoy connecting with and working for regional communities and I thank the Elected Members for entrusting me to lead and deliver," he said.
"There is a lot happening in the district and that's what attracted me to the role.
"I bring vast experience and relevant skills to develop and sustain positive momentum on the current major projects whilst bringing a 'values-led' approach to strategic leadership, and strong governance skills.
"I also look forward to the opportunity to lead a new group of staff who I understand to be really keen, focused, and committed.
"I am excited about being able to harness that energy to ensure great results and deliver sustainable outcomes for the community."
Mayor Simon Rothwell said Mr Cunningham was an experienced Local Government executive leader known for delivering strategic projects whilst delivering great outcomes for the communities that he has served.
"Mr Cunningham has experience working with regional communities having previously held the position of general manager - strategy, projects & engineering at Light Regional Council for 7 years," he said.
Mr Rothwell also thanked Kate O'Neill who was working as the interim CEO while the council undertook the formal recruitment process to find a permanent CEO.
"I would also like to sincerely thank Ms Kate O'Neill our Interim CEO for her valuable input, delivering council's vision and leading our team during this transition period," he said.
Ms O'Neill held the interim position for two months after the previous CEO, Nigel Morris, left the role he had held for six and half years.
Mr Cunningham will begin his new role on Wednesday, July 13.
