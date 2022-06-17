The Times
Nathan Cunningham has been appointed the new CEO for the District Council of Yankalilla

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated June 17 2022 - 10:20am, first published 9:48am
Mr Cunningham, who will begin his new role on Wednesday, July 13, said he was excited to join the District Council of Yankalilla. Picture: Supplied

Nathan Cunningham will be the new chief executive officer at the District Council of Yankalilla and he said he was excited to join the team.

