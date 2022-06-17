Police Fire Cause Investigators found the fire that destroyed two beloved businesses in Mount Compass was suspicious.
About $1 million damage was caused to the shops and a home attached to the building.
Advertisement
Emergency services were called to the blaze at about 3.30am on Saturday, June 18, where more than 40 CFS personnel worked to battle the flames.
Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Residents of Mount Compass have woken up to find two beloved local businesses were destroyed by a fire overnight, which is believed to have caused over $1 million in damages.
The Country Picnic Bakery and Compass Meats are both iconic local businesses that were popular with locals and tourists alike
At about 3.30am on Saturday, June 18, Police and Country Fire Services were alerted to flames coming from the block of shops on Victor Harbor Road.
Over 40 CFS crews, on nine trucks including a bulk water carrier, arrived to find the building fully ablaze.
Two businesses and one empty shop were destroyed, but firefighters were able to stop the fire spreading to neighbouring businesses.
Fire Cause Investigators will be on scene early on Saturday, damage to the other shops and a home attached to the group is being assessed.
Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.