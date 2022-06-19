Person arrested after hit and run in Strathalbyn

The Times

Man arrested in Strathalbyn over alleged hit and run

Matt Welch
Matt Welch
Updated June 19 2022 - 12:47am, first published 12:44am
A man has been arrested after allegedly crashing into a parked car in the hills overnight.

