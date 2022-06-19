Person arrested after hit and run in Strathalbyn

A man has been arrested after allegedly crashing into a parked car in the hills overnight.
Just after midnight Sunday, June 19, police were called to Venables Street at Macclesfield after a Mitsubishi sedan collided with a parked car and then drove off.
The offending vehicle was last seen travelling towards Strathalbyn with significant front end damage.
Police located the car and driver stopped by the local football oval in Strathalbyn.
A 28-year-old local man was arrested for refusing a breath analysis test, disorderly behaviour, leaving the scene of a crash and providing false details.
He was issued with a twelve month instant loss of licence and bailed to appear in the Mount Barker Magistrates Court on 17 August.
